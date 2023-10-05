IGP starts ‘Police station diaries’ programme

LAHORE:IGP Punjab started a new series titled 'Police Station Diaries' of Punjab Police. In the first programme of Police Station Diaries, IG talked to DPO Sargodha, AIG Admin and former DPO Sargodha.

The recent performance of Sargodha police was reviewed and high profile cases traced by police teams were discussed. IG spoke with the SHOs and investigating officers who investigated the cases and arrested the criminals.

Medical camp

A free medical camp was held at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh on Wednesday. A large number of police employees availed free medical facilities. Ophthalmologists, senior doctors and consultants of various disciplines gave necessary guidelines for treatment by doing check-ups. Free medicines were also provided to the police officers and officials.