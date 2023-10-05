GCU approves initiatives to promote research

LAHORE:The Syndicate of Government College University (GCU) Lahore, in its 69th meeting, has approved a series of strategic initiatives aimed at broadening academic horizons and promoting research excellence.

Alongside the university's budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, the Syndicate has greenlit the establishment of new undergraduate and postgraduate academic programmes, a new institute, two research centres, an academic chair, and a Youth Development Centre.

GCU Lahore's Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Syed Asghar Zaidi, chaired the meeting, which was also attended by the nominee of the HEC, eminent members, and representatives from the Law department, Higher Education Department (HED), and Finance department who lauded Prof Zaidi's honest and lawful conduct in always managing well the Syndicate affairs. The new undergraduate programmes approved in the meeting include linguistics, computer systems engineering, and information security engineering technology. additionally, postgraduate programmes in Accounting and Finance, as well as Sociology, have been sanctioned. In line with the ever-evolving skill demands of the job market, GCU will also offer courses in Digital Marketing, Content Writing, and Web Development, thereby equipping students with practical skills essential for the contemporary workforce. The Syndicate also approved the establishment of the ‘Institute of English Language and Literature,’ appreciating that it marks a significant addition to GCU's academic landscape. This institute will house the esteemed Department of English and the Department of Linguistics and Language Studies, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and research. Vice-Chancellor Prof Zaidi stated that these initiatives align with international academic standards and represent a significant step in GCU's ongoing commitment to academic growth and research advancement.

The Syndicate also sanctioned the establishment of the ‘Baba Guru Nanak Chair’ under the Faculties of Arts and Social Sciences and Oriental Learning to honour the rich cultural heritage of the region. This chair is poised to contribute to the study and preservation of Punjabi culture. The ‘Azerbaijan Urdu Research Centre,’ affiliated with the Department of Urdu, has been introduced to encourage research in Urdu language and culture, fostering academic ties not only within Pakistan but also with Central Asian nations.

Additionally, the Syndicate sanctioned the ‘Javed Ahmad Sheikh Centre of Excellence in Politics and Governance,’ reflecting GCU's commitment to advancing research in political science and governance studies. Vice-Chancellor Prof Zaidi noted that the Syndicate's endorsement of the new postgraduate policy introduced by the HEC for MPhil and PhD programmes signals GCU's commitment to align with international best practices. These programmes will be administered by the recently established Directorate of Academics, fostering a conducive environment for advanced research. Furthermore, encouraging postgraduate students to engage in undergraduate teaching ensures a holistic academic experience. The Syndicate also reviewed and approved a revamped format for the Annual Performance Evaluation Report, with the initiative of Key Work Objectives (KWO), underscoring the importance of faculty members' forward planning and contributions to various academic activities and adhering to international standards of academic excellence.