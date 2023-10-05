FJMU arts, photography festival

LAHORE:The Shanawar Arts and Photography Society, Fatima Jinnah Medical University organised an event ‘SAPS FETE'23’ here at FJMU on Wednesday under the supervision of Staff President, Dr Naghmana Latif.

The event was graced by the presence of Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram, and Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal, the FJMU Vice-Chancellor, as the Chief Guests. Prof Javed Akram appreciated the sense of art and delicacy of all the art pieces made by the participants.

‘Bake Sale,’ a fundraiser, was organised on the back lawn. Twenty food stalls offered an array of diverse foods and tastes to the chief guests, from Sindhi biryani to Gol Gappas and dumplings to cupcakes and brownies. This event encouraged unity and entrepreneurship among students.

The judges included Ms Shaheen Roohi, Tanzeel-ur-Rehman, Adeel Chishti, Javeria Nawaz, Muhammad Huzaifa, Dr Zarghona Kamal. The winners of the individual photography categories were Abeeha Fatima, Maryam Tariq and Fariha Daftani.

The winners of the arts category were Minahil Yasir, Mishal Faz, Haris Rehman and Mahnoor Durrani. The event concluded with the distribution of shields and souvenirs among the winners, judges, and executive body.