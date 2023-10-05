N Korea slams US for labelling it as ‘persistent threat’

SEOUL: North Korea criticised a new US strategy on countering weapons of mass destruction for describing the reclusive state as among those it considers a “persistent threat,” KCNA media reported on Wednesday.
In a statement, a spokesperson for North Korea’s defence ministry accused the United States of increasing nuclear threats, citing joint military drills with South Korea and sending a strategic nuclear submarine, the state-run KCNA report said. The North Korean military will counter the US military strategy with the “most overwhelming and sustained response strategy,” the spokesperson said, citing an addition to the country’s constitution. North Korea last week adopted a constitutional amendment to enshrine its policy on nuclear force, as leader Kim Jong Un pledged to accelerate production of nuclear weapons to deter what he called US provocations, according to state media.
