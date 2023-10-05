Israeli minister on Saudi trip hails ‘blossoming ties’

RIYADH: An Israeli minister on Wednesday hailed his country´s “blossoming ties” with Saudi Arabia during a visit to Riyadh amid ongoing US-brokered negotiations to establish formal relations.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi this week became the second Israeli cabinet member to formally visit the Saudi capital, heading a 14-member delegation to a United Nations conference. “We greatly appreciate the tireless efforts of the leaders of Saudi Arabia, and our prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for nurturing the blossoming ties between our nations,” Karhi told the meeting of the Universal Postal Union, a specialised UN agency intended to facilitate international cooperation in the postal sector. Saudi Arabia, home to Islam´s holiest sites, has never recognised Israel and long insisted it would not do so without a just resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has been pushing for a landmark normalisation deal that could reorder the Middle East.