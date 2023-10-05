Iran tightens grip on international schools

TEHRAN: It´s the start of a new term in Iran but this year it has been “heartbreaking” for students at international schools after a government decision to bar their Iranian classmates.

The surprise move announced in September comes amid efforts in Iran to fight “Westernisation” which conservatives view as undermining core values in place since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

International schools have been struggling to adjust, however, as the newly imposed rules have deprived them of most of their current crop of pupils.

Now, only 60 students are attending the French school in northern Tehran compared with the 359 who had registered at the start of the academic year.

The German school, among those most affected by the decision, was only able to accept 50 out of 380 students.

“It´s a very difficult situation,” said a father of two Iranian students who have only ever been to French schools.

“We don´t know what to do with our children who have suddenly found themselves without a school.”

Iran has a dozen international schools, including eight in Tehran, attended by more than 2,000 students before the new measures came into force, according to Tasnim news agency.

But only 10 percent fit the criteria to be allowed entry to international schools under the Iranian regulations, the news agency reported in August.