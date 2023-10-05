Five killed by India glacial lake burst flood, 23 soldiers missing

GUWAHATI, India: At least five people have been killed and dozens including 23 soldiers are missing in India after intense rains burst a glacial lake and triggered a torrential flash flood, officials said on Wednesday.
Violent flooding from glacier lakes dammed by loose rock has become more frequent as global temperatures rise and ice melts, with scientists on Wednesday warning the deadly flood was a taste of further extreme weather events to come.
A video released by an Indian army spokesman showed a thick torrent of raging brown water sweeping down a densely forested valley in mountainous northeast Sikkim state, with roads washed away and power lines ripped down.
“Due to sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in the Teesta River... 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush,” the army said in a statement. “Search operations are underway.”
The Sikkim state government said at least five people had been reported killed, with three bodies recovered. As well as the 23 soldiers, more than a dozen civilians are missing, it said.
