Biden unveils new student loan help after court blow

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will announce new steps on Wednesday to help people affected by the Supreme Court´s canceling of his student loan forgiveness programme, the White House said.
Biden is to unveil $9 billion in debt relief for 125,000 people, the latest in a series of measures announced by the Democrat this week as he eyes re-election in 2024.
The messaging also comes as rival Republicans descend into vicious internal strife, ousting their own House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an unprecedented move on Tuesday.
