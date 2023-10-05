Iran hits back at Britain over satellite launch

TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday condemned Britain for criticising the Islamic republic over the launch of its latest military satellite into orbit.

The Islamic republic announced last week the “successful” launch of the Noor-3 imaging satellite by its three-stage Qassed rocket, in the latest display of its aerospace technology.

Western nations have repeatedly warned against such activity, saying the same technology can be used for ballistic missiles including ones designed to deliver nuclear warheads. Britain on Tuesday denounced the Iranian move, saying it had been done “despite repeated calls from the UN Security Council to halt its ballistic missile programme”.

“Iran´s actions further prove its disregard of international restrictions and highlight the grave threat posed by the regime to global security,” it said in a statement.