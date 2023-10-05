Activist fined for throwing eggs at Mladic mural in Belgrade

BELGRADE: An activist said on Wednesday she was sentenced to a fine in Serbia for throwing eggs at a mural of Ratko Mladic, a former army chief given life in prison over war crimes.

The activist, Aida Corovic, was briefly detained over the November 2021 confrontation in Belgrade that came five months after Mladic´s life term was confirmed by a court.

It was a “spontaneous and impulsive gesture to show that not all Serbian citizens support war crimes and war criminals,” Corovic said in a statement, adding that she will appeal the 850-euro ($890) fine.

She condemned a “shameful verdict” handed down at her trial in the case that she said was aimed at scaring her. “My decision to not pay the fine is stronger than at the start of the trial. This type of pressure and threats won´t be enough to stop me from doing what I have done for 32 years -- to speak out about the harm my country has done to others,” she said.