SC asks KMC, KE to resolve issue of outstanding dues

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has asked the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and K-Electric to resolve the issue of their outstanding dues.

During a hearing of the case with regard to the payment of outstanding dues between the KMC and the KE, a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, observed that the city of Karachi was plunged into darkness due to disputes between the power utility and the municipal corporation.

The court observed that the Karachi mayor Karachi was himself an advocate and it would be appropriate that both parties resolved their issues while taking into confidence the mayor.

The KMC counsel submitted that there were outstanding dues of Rs.5.7 billion towards the KE, while the KE counsel submitted that the KMC had to pay outstanding dues of Rs1.1 billion to the power utility.

The court said the KMC claimed that KE had disconnected its electricity due to the non-payment of dues and the KMC could not get electricity without any payment of charges.

It inquired as what the problem was with making the payment if the power utility was not overcharging the utility bills of the KMC. It observed that the city would face consequences if the power supply of the corporation was cut off.

The court further observed that it would be appropriate that both parties sit together and resolve the issues with regard to the payment of their outstanding dues and adjourned the hearing till October 12.