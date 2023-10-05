Country needs hope and proactive leadership, says Sharjeel

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that we should not respond to anyone’s abuse with more abuse; instead, we should reveal the truth through reasoned arguments. In the current economic situation, it is essential to instill hope in people, and the country needs proactive leadership.

During a conference in Peshawar, he said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has eradicated the toxic culture from all over Pakistan. He said it’s not about being against any particular culture; social media targeted the families of individuals.

Memon also pointed out that some members of a party used social media for malicious purposes, attempting to tarnish Pakistan’s image. Responding to such negativity with abuse is not our approach; we never resort to such behaviour. No tit-for-tat, he remarked.

He emphasized that the PPP leadership has made significant sacrifices for democracy, the constitution, and the people of our country. Apart from the Peoples Party, no other party has made such sacrifices, and our leaders faced imprisonment but never fled the country. The PPP did not launch campaigns against the judiciary or institutions, and our collective effort should be to strengthen the nation, he added.

Memon noted that when the PTI government left office, Pakistan faced two major challenges: economic issues and international isolation. He mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto has worked extensively to improve relations with all countries, convincing the world that Pakistan is a friend to all, not an enemy to anyone. Bilawal has been vocal about the situation in Gujarat and Kashmir, boldly representing Pakistan’s interests in India, he said and vowed that the party would ensure he was elected PM.

He also stated that by implementing Asif Zardari’s vision, we can revitalize the economy, as Zardari laid the foundation for the CPEC, and the PPP can play a significant role in improving Pakistan’s current situation.