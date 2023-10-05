City facing 104mgd water shortage due to power breakdown at Dhabeji

For a second time in a week Karachi is facing 104 million gallons of water per day shortage due to a sudden power breakdown at the Dhabeji Pumping Station.

According to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation spokesperson, the power breakdown occurred at 5am on Tuesday and the power supply was restored at 7:20pm.

As a result, the third phase manifold, including Line No. 2 of a 72- inch PRRC and Line No. 5 of MS, was affected. The spokesperson said that the repair work of the affected MS Line No. 5 was completed at 1:20am on Wednesday, while the repair work of the affected PRRC Line No. 2 was in progress and would be completed in the next four days.

The repair work of the third phase manifold would be completed in the next 48 hours. Due to the power breakdown, the water corporation official hydrants also faced a shortage of water; therefore, citizens are requested to use water carefully and store water, so that they don’t have to face any problem.

Meanwhile, residents of District Central complained of continuous non- supply of water in the area. A resident of North Karachi, Hassan, said that they had been facing an acute water shortage in the area for the last one week. “Even tankers at private rates are not available,” he said.

On the other hand, the KWSC said the deteriorated condition of MS rising No. 5 of the Dhabeji Pumping Station and upgradation of the Hub Canal was underway.

Under the Karachi Water Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSIP), the raising main number five of the Dhabeji Pumping Station is being converted into SOP-I, with the tendering process underway. Additionally, the project includes the conversion of raising main number one and raising main number two of the Dhabeji Pumping Station into SOP-II.

The SWSC spokesperson the upgradation of the Hub Canal could not be taken up through the World Bank, because the World Bank invests according to their procedures and guidelines, which are applicable only in new projects. He said the upgradation of the Hub Canal is being done by the Sindh government under a public-private partnership and in this regard the International Financial Commission (FIC), a subsidiary of the World Bank, has completed the survey work of the Hub Canal upgradation and the request for proposal has also been launched, while seven international and national companies have achieved success in this process.

He said that the tender for the Hub Canal upgradation would be opened this month, and the company that succeeds in this will be given the job.

He said that in the upgradation of the Hub Canal, a new pumping station, a filter plant and a reservoir will be built along with the rehabilitation of the canal and two new rising mains will also be added, so that water can be supplied to the city from the Hub Canal under the required quota.