An account of failed marriage

The story of a failed marriage with the title ‘Aik Yaad’ was staged at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) on Wednesday on the 26th day of the Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023.

The festival will continue until October 8. Its media partners are Jang and Geo. ‘Aik Yaad’ was written by Farhan Alam Siddiqui who also directed the play. The story went from the present into the past showing how the couple faced various challenges together and what were the factors that eventually resulted in their separation.

The couple were played by Kashif Hussain and Kiran Siddiqui. The audience shared their pleasant moments as well as the experiences that revealed on them their irreconcilable differences.

The play had a nostalgic tone and conveyed the themes of love and regret. The month-long drama festival will end this week. Today (Thursday), the Tehrek-e-Niswan group led by dancer and actor Sheema Kermani will stage a movement-based play, Zeest, which will convey themes of short stories penned by Amrita Pritam. The play has been written, directed and choreographed by Sheema. In the following days, the theatre festival will offer a thriller, ‘The Finest Cutter’, a farce, ‘Love @ 70’, and a monologue, ‘Pir Acche Aur Mir Baqar Ali’.