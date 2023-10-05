Several booked for assaulting police outside Insaf House

Police have registered an FIR against over two dozen unidentified persons for assaulting personnel outside the Insaf House, headquarters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Karachi.
The FIR, No. 342/2023, was lodged under sections 147, 148, 149, 353 and 186 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of ASI Shamoon Daniyal at the Tipu Sultan police station.
It reads that around 20 to 25 unknown persons chanted slogans in the favour of PTI chief Imran Khan, demanding his release from jail. They attacked policemen, Adil and Gul Faraz, with sticks, attempted to snatch their weapons, tore their uniforms, pelted stones at them and fired shots while fleeing.
Police claimed that they recovered a 30-bore pistol and four rounds during the search operation following the attack. Tipu Sultan SHO Shaukat Ali said that investigations were underway, and raids were being conducted to arrest the culprits.
