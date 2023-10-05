MQM, GDA trying to make polls controversial, alleges Khuhro

After first agreeing to Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar’s nomination for Sindh’s caretaker chief minister, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), by raising questions about his impartiality now, are trying to make the upcoming general elections controversial, according to Senator Nisar Khuhro.

Sensing their imminent defeat in the polls, the two parties are trying to pressurise the authorities by calling Baqar the B team of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a press statement issued on Wednesday quoted the PPP’s provincial president as saying.

Khuhro claimed that both parties have been upset since realising they would lose the elections. He said the MQM, GDA and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan’s joint demand to suspend the elected local government representatives in the province before the polls is unconstitutional.

He also said people voted for the now-elected LG representatives to serve them, so the three parties demanding their suspension before the elections shows their anti-people stance. He pointed out that by making such unconstitutional and anti-people demands, the anti-PPP political forces cannot gain popularity among the masses. He expressed hope that after winning the polls, the PPP would form government in the province for the fourth consecutive time.

He claimed that political parties lacking popularity among the masses have been running away from the elections. Only those parties want to delay the polls who are frightened of them due to their declining popularity graph, he remarked. He urged the ECP to immediately announce the date and schedule for holding general elections in the country to end all polls-related uncertainties.