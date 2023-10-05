Iftikhar vows to win World Cup for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Iftikhar Ahmed, who has now attained a key role in Pakistan batting line-up, Wednesday hoped to make the World Cup a memorable one by winning it for the country. In a media talk a day ahead of the team’s opening match against Holland, Iftikhar said nothing less than a World Cup trophy would pacify him.

“It is my dream to win the World Cup for the country. I would make the best use of my abilities to help the team win the World Cup. Though it is a team work, my efforts would be to play long innings and help the team win the World Cup. I know it is a golden chance for me. I want to grab it with both hands.”

Iftikhar added that warm-up matches gave him a good account of Indian conditions. “We played warm-up matches only to get batting practice ahead of start of the regular matches. I am happy that I have succeeded in playing good innings that would ultimately help me during the world event. I was told by the captain to stay positive and play a normal game which I did. I think after playing two side matches we are now ready for the bigger test.”

In practice matches winning and losing hardly matters, he said. “Every player got a good chance to flex his muscles in practice matches. It does not matter who won or lost, what mattered the most was a good practice ahead of the World Cup which we got.”

He added that the entire team was focused on winning the World Cup. “We are fully focused on winning the coveted trophy and would come back with our heads high.”

Pakistan's squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.