Middlesex County delegation visits NCA

LAHORE: A delegation of the Middlesex County Cricket Club visited National Cricket Academy, Lahore, on Wednesday. The delegation comprised Andrew Cornish, Director of Middlesex County Cricket Club, Alan Coleman and Mohsin Wariach.

During the visit, the delegation led by Andrew met with the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, and other PCB officials, and discussed a wide range of matters of mutual interest related to cricket.