Israr, Najeebullah, Shayan register five-wicket-hauls

LAHORE: The fifth round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy saw Islamabad push Sialkot on the back foot courtesy of Shayan Sheikh's five wickets, while the Karachi Blues posted 178 all-out courtsey of a last-wicket-partnership of 42, after which Bahawalpur scored 110 for two on the first day of event fifth round.

In other two matches, Quetta asserted domination over Larkana after bowling them out for 89, whereas Abbottabad lead Hyderabad by 82 runs after wiping them for 77.

Larkana had a tumultuous start after being put into bat. Quetta bowler took wickets in quick succession at Mirpur Cricket Stadium. Sabit Ali, who scored 21 was Larkana's highest scorer. Apart from Najeeb Ullah's five-fer, Gohar Faiz and Mohammad Ghous also got two scalps each.

In return, Quetta openers scored 142 without any loss. Mohammad Ibrahim (76) and Hazrat Wali (61) played well.

Sialkot opting to bat first at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium, made 233 runs, at the loss of eight wickets at stumps. Naveed Sarwar (69) and Mohammad Waleed undefeated half-century were the prominent batters.

Hyderabad’s decision to bat first at Multan Cricket Stadium backfired as the side struggled - getting bowled out for 77. Daniyal Hussain (33) was the top scorer, while the Abbottabad bowlers had a riot with Israr Hussain registered a five-fer while Adil Naz took four. In return, Abbottabad scored 159 runs for the loss of five wickets.

At Sheikh Khalifa Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur won the toss but didn't posted a big total. Saifullah Bangash (82) was the only notable scorer. Gulfam Aziz and Shayan Khalil got three wickets apiece for Bahawalpur who, in reply, lost two wickets for 110 courtesy of an unbeaten half-century by Aun Shahzad (62).