Four centuries registered on day 1 of QET’s fifth round

LAHORE: Lahore Whites dominated the first day of their fifth round match against Peshawar as they posted 375 for 2 at close of play courtesy of Ahmed Shehzad and Ali Zaryab at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Centuries were scored by Ahmed Shehzad, Ali Zaryab, Hussain Talat, and Junaid Ali on the first day of the fifth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy cricket tournament on Wednesday. Batting first after winning the toss Lahore Whites looked in good control against the opponent bowlers. Ahmed Shehzad's unbeaten 163, Ali Zaryab notched 141 as both batters also registered a 285-run second wicket partnership

At the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi won the toss and let Lahore Blues bat. Lahore Blues had scored 359 for four at the stumps. Hussain Talat and Junaid Ali scored centuries. Hussain Talat is not out at 100, while Junaid Ali is playing at 102 as both added a 211-run fifth wicket partnership.

At the Abbottabad Stadium, FATA won the toss put Faisalabad into bat, which scored 215 runs in its first innings. Captain Faheem Ashraf scored 76 runs while Mohammad Harira scored 37. Asif Afridi took 3 wickets. In reply, FATA scored 9 losing one wicket before stumps.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Pindi, Multan won the toss and elected to bat first and the entire team was bowled out for 220. Ali Usman scored 57. Mirhamza and Tabish Khan took three wickets each. Karachi Whites scored 86 runs for the loss of five wickets in reply.