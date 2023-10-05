PTCL signs up Pak cricketers as brand ambassadors

ISLAMABAD: PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) has signed Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah as brand ambassadors to rally support for the Pakistan team during its ICC World Cup 2023 campaign.

World’s No. 01 batsman and Captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team, Babar Azam is Ufone 4G’s current brand ambassador, who is featuring in Ufone 4G’s brand new marketing campaign, ‘U Tou Babar Hai’, implying that both Ufone 4G and its customers are as talented and motivated, and worthy of glory in their respective fields as the World No. 01 ODI batsman.

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah have come aboard as the brand ambassadors of PTCL Flash Fiber. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are amongst the world’s fastest and most feared bowlers.