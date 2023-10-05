Iran plays down football spat with Saudi

TEHRAN: Iran´s top diplomat on Wednesday played down a spat with Saudi Arabia that prompted the cancellation of an Asian Champions League match, insisting relations with its longtime rival were improving.

The row, over a statue of assassinated Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in the stadium in Iran´s third city Isfahan, was the first incident to mar a surprise rapprochement between the rival Middle East powers brokered by China in March.

Saudi club Al Ittihad had refused to take to the pitch for their away game against Iran´s Sepahan FC in protest at the statue of Soleimani, who oversaw Iran´s military operations across the Middle East until his death in a targeted US drone strike in 2020. AFC later confirmed that the fixture had been cancelled "due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances".