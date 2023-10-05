Sinner beats Medvedev to win China Open

BEIJING: Jannik Sinner beat Daniil Medvedev to win the China Open on Wednesday, edging out the world number three in a largely deadlocked men´s final that came down to a pair of high-stakes tie-breaks in Beijing.
The Italian triumphed 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/2) to take the first such tournament since 2019 after Beijing finally ditched tight pandemic-era health restrictions. Neither man was able to break the other´s serve in a close-fought match but Sinner came close in the opening set when he walloped a presentable overhead volley long on break point and allowed the Russian to hold from deuce.
But it was a different story in the tie-break, with the world number seven racing into a 5-0 lead and sealing the deal when Medvedev struck a forehand into the net. A similar stalemate ensued in set two with the first dozen games going with serve before Sinner again showed his composure in the tie-break.
He took the lead with a deft drop shot and never looked back, whipping a stunning cross-court passing shot for match point and battering a Medvedev serve back across him to seize victory in front of a raucous crowd.
World number two and tournament favourite Carlos Alcaraz was eliminated by Sinner in their semi-final on Wednesday. The top-ranked men´s player, Novak Djokovic, is not playing in China this year.
Earlier, world number two Iga Swiatek swatted aside compatriot Magda Linette to surge into the China Open quarter-finals with a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Swiatek raced into a 5-0 lead in the first set and snuffed out any hope of an unlikely comeback when she forced her fellow Pole to fire a forehand long.
The four-time Grand Slam champion then presided over a second-set masterclass, blitzing an exhausted Linette with an unrelenting salvo of mighty groundstrokes to wrap up the match in just over an hour. Swiatek faces Ukraine´s Anhelina Kalinina or the ninth seed Caroline Garcia of France next.
