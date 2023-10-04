Court dismisses bail pleas of accused in Jinnah House attack

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of five accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case. The court dismissed bail petitions of Iftikhar Ali, Iftikharul Hassan, Hassan Aziz, Suleman and Owais Ashraf. ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Javed announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments of the defence counsel and prosecution. Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearing of post-arrest bail petitions filed by Aruna Naeem, Zareen Raza, Ateeq Riaz, Abdul Qayyum, Fayyaz, Muhammad Ali Khan, Qaisar Butt, Afzal Bhatti, Zeeshan Raheed, Maqbool Hussain, Muhammad Azeem, Zahid Farooq, Arshad Ali, Muhammad Bilal, Farhan Bukhari and others. Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House, which also serves as the residence of Lahore’s corps commander, during the May 9 violence.
