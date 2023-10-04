Experts term climate change significant human security issue for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Addressing at Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Tuesday, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik has stressed the necessity of making policy adjustments to advance development goals and objectives, stressing that every element of national power must contribute to the nation’s development efforts.

Launching a special report on “Human Security through Development”, he highlighted Pakistan is transitioning from a reactive stance to a proactive approach in the context of disaster preparedness, disaster management and post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction. He emphasized the importance of formulating national development goals tailored to Pakistan’s specific needs, underlining that while the sustainable development goals (SDGs) are valuable, each country should also focus on its unique developmental priorities as well. Director-General ISSI Sohail Mahmood noted while traditional security concerns are vital, they often fall short in addressing the increasingly accentuating non-traditional security threats and challenges. He pointed out that Pakistan’s National Security Policy (NSP) has rightly prioritized human security as part of comprehensive national security framework, recognizing the numerous security challenges that have impeded the country’s progress towards sustainable development. Among other things, he stressed the importance of nurturing the young generation, describing them as a valuable asset for the nation and highlighting the need to enhance their skill development for increased human security. He emphasized that climate change stands as a significant human security issue for Pakistan and must be addressed with the utmost seriousness.

In her remarks, Dr Neelum Nigar reminded that primary objective of the report is to encourage constructive dialogue and collaboration to address critical issues.

Shafqat Khan Kakakhel recalled that in the past decade, the global focus has been on attaining the SDGs, which serve as a blueprint for sustainable human development. He highlighted the crucial role of the National Security Policy (NSP) in addressing human security concerns in Pakistan, particularly given its emphasis on national cohesion, which is an integral component of national security.

Aisha Khan emphasized the unpredictability of today’s world, where new human security challenges emerge continuously. She underscored the need for a shift in focus within the country to address both internal and external factors affecting human security, necessitating a more robust institutionalized response. She emphasized that the status quo approach is insufficient, and investment is required to effectively address the evolving landscape of human security challenges.

Dr Aliya Khan pointed out diminishing emphasis on economic development in the discourse on human security in Pakistan. She stressed that in approaching this subject, it is essential to recognize the inter-sectionally of human security, human development and economic society and to prepare accordingly. Dr. Khan reminded that Pakistan’s burgeoning debt crisis represents a significant obstacle to human security development in the country, underscoring the urgent need for increased resource generation.

Faheem Sardar highlighted that Pakistan’s National Security Policy (NSP) placed human security at its core. He noted that Pakistan had been severely impacted by terrorism, resulting in approximately 0.5 trillion dollars in damages since 2002, which had hindered its efforts to address human security challenges effectively. Faheem Sardar emphasized the interconnection between human security and peace, underscoring the vital role that peace plays in ensuring the well-being and security of the population.

Khalid Mahmood Qureshi said that the global concept of security has evolved, shifting its focus towards non-traditional security issues.

He highlighted climate change as one of the most substantial threats to human security in Pakistan and emphasized the urgency of addressing it.