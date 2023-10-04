CSOs call for improved tobacco control efforts in KP

PESHAWAR: The members of various civil society organizations (CSOs) on Tuesday called for improved tobacco control efforts in the province as contained in the principles of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC).

Blue Veins, a non-governmental organization, and the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control demanded proactive measures for the integration of the National Tobacco Control Strategy 2022-2030 into the KP Tobacco Control Roadmap 2021 for sustainable tobacco control while addressing a press conference.

The speakers including Sana Ahmad, Tarannum Arshad, Zahoor Ahmad and Mian Attiq said almost 23.9 million people in Pakistan smoke tobacco. Of them 32 per cent were men and 6 per cent women.

However, they said, smokeless forms of tobacco, such as paan, gutka, and naswar, were more popular.They said more one in four young people were exposed to second-hand smoke in their homes, adding 15 percent of male deaths and one percent of female deaths were related to tobacco use and exposure. The CSOs representatives said around 164,000 people die annually from tobacco-related diseases in Pakistan.

The National Tobacco Control Strategy 2022-2030, launched by the government of Pakistan, represents a groundbreaking initiative that offers a comprehensive and evidence-based roadmap with continuous monitoring and evaluation measures to ensure the effectiveness of interventions, the strategy also emphasizes adaptation to the evolving landscape of tobacco control.

Sana Ahmad, Programme Coordinator, Blue Veins, said: “By integrating the National Tobacco Control Strategy into the KP Roadmap on Tobacco Control, the province can create a seamless framework that can ensure the effectiveness and success of tobacco control initiatives in the province.”

Tarannum Arshad, a member of the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control, said: “KP Health Department must make efforts to ensure that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receive the highest level of protection against the dangers of tobacco use.”

Zahoor Ahmad, another member of the alliance, said: “Integrating the National Tobacco Control Strategy into the regional roadmap is a must to safeguard public health.”Mian Attiq from the alliance added: “The success of tobacco control efforts in KP hinges on a strong collaboration and integration with national strategies. This synergy will enable us to create a united front against the tobacco industry. tactics and ensure a healthier future for our communities through sustainable tobacco control measures.”