Capacity building workshop arranged for cops

MIRANSHAH: The police here on Tuesday organised a 15-day training workshop for enhancing the efficiency and professional skills of the cops serving in North Waziristan tribal district.The station house officers, investigation officers, inspectors and other cops attended the training workshop.

The newly posted District Police Officer (DPO) Rohan Zeb launched the workshop to build the capacity of police in North Waziristan. The DPO said that the training would help improve policing in North Waziristan.

The DPO was present at the first day of the training. The participants were trained on preliminary reports, daily reports, public dealing and investigation methods. The cops appreciated the high-ups for arranging the workshop to enhance their capacity.