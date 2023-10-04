Governor lauds China as an all-weather friend

PESHAWAR: KP Governor Ghulam Ali said on Tuesday China is a time-tested friend of Pakistan which has always helped us in difficult times.

“The entire world cites the example of Pakistan-China friendship and this is the reason why Pakistanis are always elated at the happiness of the Chinese people. The celebrations held across Pakistan to mark the 74th Independence Day of the People’s Republic of China is a clear proof that,” he said while addressing a colourful event arranged at the China Window, a Chinese Cultural Centre established in Peshawar.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Mian Ferozr Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Minister for Sports , Youth Affairs, Science and Technology Najibullah Marwat, Iranian Consul General Ali Banafshekha, Secretary Information Abdul Jabbar Shah, MD Bank of Khyber Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, Director Information Mohammad Imran, President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq, President of Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik and people from different walks of life attended the function.

The governor said he is happy that the people of Peshawar are marking China Day at the China Window.

Paying tribute to the Chinese President Xi Jinping and his entire team for their services, he said undoubtedly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project would lead to economic development of Pakistan.

“A new era of happiness will begin for the people of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through this project,” he said while thanking China for that. The governor said the CPEC is a manifestation of Pakistan-China excellent relations.

He said the China Window has become the centre of Chinese cultural activities for the past several years for which the entire team, including its administrator Amjad Aziz Malik deserves praise.

Caretaker Provincial Minister of Information and Culture Mian Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Minister of Sports ,Youth Affairs and Science and Technology Najibullah Marwat, Iranian Consul General Ali Banafshekha and MD Bank of Khyber Mohammad Ali Gulfraz in their speeches lauded the Pak-China friendship.A cake was cut on the occasion in connection with the National Day of China.