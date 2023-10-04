Drug inspectors suspended

LAHORE:The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has suspended nine drug inspectors, deputy drug controllers and drug controller under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act, 2006 on account of inefficiency towards investigational pendency, with immediate effect. The suspended officials are directed to report back to P&SHD with immediate effect. Previously, P&SHD had also suspended 11 drug inspectors on charges of committing negligence in case of Avastin injection fiasco.
