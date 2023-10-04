Teen girl in coma after Iran metro assault: rights group

PARIS: An Iranian girl aged 16 has been left in a coma and is being treated in hospital under heavy security after an assault on the Tehran subway, a rights group said on Tuesday.
The Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw said the teenager, named as Armita Garawand, had been badly injured in a run-in on the Tehran metro with female morality police officers. This has already been denied by the Iranian authorities who say that the girl “fainted” due to low blood pressure and that there was no involvement of the security forces.
BANGKOK: A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday after a shooting at a packed Bangkok mall that left two people dead...
MADRID: Spain´s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez vowed on Tuesday to be “generous” with Catalan separatists...
LONDON: Workers on the London Underground on Tuesday suspended their latest round of strike action over pay and...
KATHMANDU: Two earthquakes rocked western Nepal on Tuesday, injuring 11 people, damaging homes and triggering a...
NEW DELHI: 12 infants died in one day at a hospital in the Indian state of Maharashtra, sparking a political storm on...
PRAGUE: Poland and the Czech Republic said on Tuesday they were introducing checks on borders with Slovakia to curb...