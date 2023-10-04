Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan hail major step to settle border conflict

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have taken a major step towards resolving their decades-long border dispute by signing a key agreement.

The central Asian countries share hundreds of kilometres of disputed border which has seen constant tension over access to transport routes and resources, particularly over water in farming regions.

On Monday, national security chiefs from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan met in the Kyrgyz town of Batken to discuss border issues and signed an agreement. But they released few details.