Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan hail major step to settle border conflict

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have taken a major step towards resolving their decades-long border dispute by signing a key agreement.
The central Asian countries share hundreds of kilometres of disputed border which has seen constant tension over access to transport routes and resources, particularly over water in farming regions.
On Monday, national security chiefs from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan met in the Kyrgyz town of Batken to discuss border issues and signed an agreement. But they released few details.
BANGKOK: A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday after a shooting at a packed Bangkok mall that left two people dead...
MADRID: Spain´s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez vowed on Tuesday to be “generous” with Catalan separatists...
LONDON: Workers on the London Underground on Tuesday suspended their latest round of strike action over pay and...
KATHMANDU: Two earthquakes rocked western Nepal on Tuesday, injuring 11 people, damaging homes and triggering a...
NEW DELHI: 12 infants died in one day at a hospital in the Indian state of Maharashtra, sparking a political storm on...
PRAGUE: Poland and the Czech Republic said on Tuesday they were introducing checks on borders with Slovakia to curb...