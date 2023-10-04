Migrants face Spain ‘piracy’ charge in rescue ship mutiny

MADRID: Nine migrants were arrested in the Canary Islands on “piracy” charges for forcing the ship that rescued them to change course for Spain instead of Morocco, police and rescuers said on Tuesday.
They were among a group of 78 migrants who tried to cross from the African coast to the Canary Islands in two boats that got into trouble and were rescued on Monday by a Dutch tugboat.
But when they realised the boat was taking them to the port of Tan Tan in southern Morocco and not to the Spanish archipelago, they allegedly became aggressive towards the crew, pulling out knives.
