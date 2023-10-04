‘Probable’ Israeli strike kills six Syria fighters

BEIRUT: A “probable Israeli air strike” on Syria killed six pro-Iranian fighters in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor near the border with Iraq on Tuesday. Separately, the Syrian defence ministry said an Israeli strike on army positions elsewhere in the province had wounded two soldiers late on Monday.

“Six pro-Iranian fighters were killed in a probable Israeli strike” on Monday evening, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Israeli strikes targeted “three sites belonging to Iran-backed groups” close to the border city of Albu Kamal.