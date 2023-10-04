Trio wins physics Nobel for illuminating electrons

STOCKHOLM: France´s Pierre Agostini, Hungarian-Austrian Ferenc Krausz and Franco-Swede Anne L´Huillier won the Nobel prize in physics on Tuesday for research using ultra quick light flashes that enable the study of electrons inside atoms and molecules.

Their technique employs pulses measured in attoseconds, a unit so short that there are as many in one second as there have been seconds since the universe´s birth over 13 billion years ago, the jury said.

The laureates´ research has made it possible to examine moves or changes so rapid that they were previously impossible to follow, with potential applications in both electronics and medical diagnostics.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences likened the process to how the flapping wings of a humming bird turn into a blur for the human eye, but can be slowed and examined using high-speed photography.

“We can now open the door to the world of electrons. Attosecond physics gives us the opportunity to understand mechanisms that are governed by electrons,” Eva Olsson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, said in a statement.

In 1987, L´Huillier “discovered that many different overtones of light arose when she transmitted infrared laser light through a noble gas,” the Nobel Committee noted, adding that she has continued to explore this phenomenon, “laying the ground for subsequent breakthroughs”.

In the early 2000s, Agostini and Krausz worked on experiments that made it possible to isolate light pulses that lasted only a few hundred attoseconds.

Agostini is a professor at Ohio State University in the United States, while Krausz is a director at the Max Planck Institute in Germany.

L´Huillier, only the fifth woman to be awarded the Physics Prize since 1901, is a professor at Lund University in Sweden.

L´Huillier told reporters she was in the middle of teaching a class when she received the call from the Academy, making it “difficult” to finish the class, to whom she told nothing.

“I am very touched ... There are not so many women that get this prize so it´s very, very special,” she said. Before L´Huillier, Marie Curie (1903), Maria Goeppert Mayer (1963), Donna Strickland (2018) and Andrea Ghez (2020) are the only women to have won the award. Speaking later at a press conference, she encouraged young women interested in a career in science to “go for it”.