Welfare body launched in Waziristan

WANA: A new welfare organisation, Waziristan Welfare Foundation, was launched here in Lower South Waziristan on Sunday.

Maulana Shams Uddin was chosen chairman, Maulana Muhammad Qasim, president, Qari Aminullah, general secretary of the organization which would primarily work in the education and health sectors.

Azizullah was named deputy secretary, Abdul Haq finance secretary, Ali Khan deputy finance secretary, Dr. Muhammad Zahid information secretary and Maulana Abdul Latif deputy press secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, a businessman, Taj Mohammad Wazir, said welfare institutions played the role of backbone in the society. He said that when the government neglects the welfare of the people, these institutions become the support of the people. He said the presence of welfare institutions paved the way for the development of the country and the nation.