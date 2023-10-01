Sindh, Punjab interim CMs agree on joint operation against Katcha area dacoits

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar and Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi have agreed that there is a need to launch a joint operation at a time in the riverine areas of both the provinces to take on the dacoits there.

The two chief ministers discussed several important issues, including the ongoing operation against dacoits in the riverine areas of both the provinces, in their one-on-meeting held at the CM House in Karachi on Saturday evening.

The Sindh CM said that his government had already started an operation in the katcha areas of Sukkur and Larkana divisions, and it would be intensified with the participation of the Rangers and Pakistan Army.

The Punjab chief minister said similar issues related to dacoits had also cropped up in the katcha areas of his province. The Punjab police had been taking action on and off against the bandits, but it was time to launch a vigorous operation to eliminate them for good.

Justice (retd) said the dacoits ran way towards the Katcha areas of Punjab when they were chased by the police from Sindh.

He added that there was a need to launch a joint operation at a time from both the province to eliminate the dacoits.

The chief ministers of Sindh and Punjab agreed to start an operation against the dacoits simultaneously to block their exit points leading to both the provinces.

Both the CMs also agreed to share intelligence work with each other. The joint meetings of the IGPs of Sindh and Punjab would also be organised for a coordinated clean-up operation.

The two chief ministers discussed a new support price for the wheat crop 2023-24. The wheat crop is sown in Pakistan from October through early December; therefore, the support price is announced in October so that growers grow more wheat in the Rani season.

Justice Baqar and Mohsin Naqvi agreed to consult with their respective cabinets and then with joint consultations would decide the support price for the next wheat crop.