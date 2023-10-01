Ophthalmic use of injection only after probe: Dr Akram

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram has said the ophthalmic use of the Avastin injection may not be approved until investigations are complete.

He said all stages of procurement of Avastin from Switzerland to Pakistan had been reviewed. The Cybercrime Wing will assist in checking emails of injection buyers. The representatives of the manufacturer/importer pharmaceutical company have been summoned.

A meeting of an investigative committee convened by Dr Akram was held here on Saturday. Co-Convener and caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Jamal Nasir, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Ahmed Raza Tahir, DG Punjab Drugs Control Dr Sohail, Additional Secretary Technical Department of SH&ME Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif and Director Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Dr Anwar Janjua attended the meeting. Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Dr Moin, Dr Asad Aslam Khan and Clinical Pharmacist Khalid Bukhari were also present.

Dr Akram said a dashboard had been designed with reference to the Avastin injection in all government hospitals of Punjab. He said DG Punjab Drugs Control Dr Sohail visited all the points where the injection was administered and submitted a review report. Dr Nasir said culprits would not escape the grip of the law. All facts regarding the injection will be made public. “Patients’ data will be obtained from doctors and followed up,” he added.