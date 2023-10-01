Rupee surges by 6pc, becomes world’s best performer in September

A foreign currency dealer counts US dollars at a shop in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 19, 2022. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rupee (PKR) climbed by 6.2 per cent against the dollar in September, making it the world’s best-performing currency. The rupee posted a sharp recovery in the last three weeks as a result of the government and regulatory efforts to combat illegal dollar trade.

In the last few weeks, the rupee surged 6-9 per cent against the US dollar, the British Pound and Euro in the interbank market, according to Topline Securities, a Karachi-based brokerage firm, on the social media platform X on Saturday.

While in the open market, it gained 11-13 per cent, eliminating the premium of open market rate in spite of the US Dollar index reaching 10 months high, it added. The rupee plunged to a record low of 307 against the dollar on September 5.

In the previous four sessions, the local currency increased by 1 per cent in the interbank market. The rupee’s closing price against the dollar on Monday was 290.86, but by Thursday it had risen even more, reaching 287.74.

Due to a public holiday on Friday, the foreign exchange market was closed. The recent crackdown on the informal grey market, structural reforms by the State Bank of Pakistan regarding foreign exchange companies, exporters selling dollars and panic selling by hoarders all contributed to the rupee’s strengthening against the greenback.

Analysts expect the rupee’s rally will continue over the short term. However, its medium-term outlook will depend on materialisation of projected foreign currency inflows and successful completion of the IMF’s review of stand-by arrangement facility, which is scheduled for November.

The rupee, according to Tresmark, a financial services platform, is more likely to see a consolidation phase than a trend reversal for a variety of reasons. “While we all secretly wish Rupee to trade below 260/$, there are many reasons we stick to our forecasts of 285/$ being the short-term consolidation level,” it said.