Pesco recovers Rs29m arrears

LAKKI MARWAT: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday claimed to have recovered a huge amount of arrears from power defaulters during an anti-power pilferage operation in Bannu.
An official said that the operation was underway in Bannu and other parts of the circle, including Lakki Marwat district, as weekend holidays had been abolished.
He said that the task force headed by additional deputy commissioner and additional chief engineer Nadir Zaman Kundi conducted result-oriented raids against power thieves and disconnected hundreds of illegal connections in parts of the district.
“PESCO executive engineers including Malik Abdul Hafeez and Saedur Rehman led the operation” he maintained, adding that the subordinate officials and staffers recovered Rs29 million from power defaulters in urban and rural subdivisions.
