Holiday notice

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday decided to re-conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission...
By Ali RazaLAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in on...
LAHORE: US Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins has said that the English language, leadership and critical...
Sherry Rehman, Shahadat Awan express concerns over proposed punishment, emphasising need to avoid measures that incite...
FBR has exceeded target by Rs 47bn for first quarter, is expected to exceed by over Rs 50bn till Sep 30, Tiwana says
JWGs are technical bodies comprising experts from both sides, responsible for conceiving, evaluating project proposals...