EU poised to agree new rules for asylum-seekers

BRUSSELS: The European Union was poised on Thursday to agree new rules for how it handles asylum-seekers and irregular migrants after Germany said it would go along with the intensely-negotiated package.

EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said “no main obstacles” remain on the thorny issue after a meeting of the bloc´s interior ministers, and formal agreement would come “in a few days”.

Once implemented, the new Pact on Migration and Asylum would seek to relieve the pressure on so-called frontline countries such as Italy and Greece by relocating some arrivals to other EU states.

Those countries opposed to hosting asylum-seekers -- Poland and Hungary among them -- would be required to pay the ones that do take migrants in.

At the same time, the European Union will seek to speed up processing of asylum applications so that migrants deemed inadmissible are returned to their country of origin or of transit, and maximum detention times for migrants in border centres would be lengthened from the current 12 weeks.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said her country won concessions allowing it to finally back the deal, after initially abstaining on an earlier draft it considered too harsh for some categories of migrants.

Only Poland and Hungary voiced opposition to the compromise text in the Brussels meeting, she said, so “we therefore assume that this political agreement is valid”.

Changes made to get German assent included making sure families and children were “prioritised” when they arrived irregularly on EU soil and admission criteria for asylum-seekers were not tightened, she said. Also, “the concept of instrumentalisation was defined more narrowly,” Faeser said.

That appeared to refer to efforts by Italy´s right-wing government to treat charity ships conducting migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean similarly to people-smugglers, or to countries such as Belarus that have pushed migration flows towards Europe as a tactic.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in Berlin that his country needed more time to study the latest text. Speaking after chairing the Brussels meeting, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska stressed that “a very broad majority of member states” agreed with the compromise approach. While “nuances” still needed to be hammered out, he vowed that final agreement would be reached “within the next few days”.