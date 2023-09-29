EU poised to agree new rules for asylum-seekers

BRUSSELS: The European Union was poised on Thursday to agree new rules for how it handles asylum-seekers and irregular migrants after Germany said it would go along with the intensely-negotiated package.
EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said “no main obstacles” remain on the thorny issue after a meeting of the bloc´s interior ministers, and formal agreement would come “in a few days”.
Once implemented, the new Pact on Migration and Asylum would seek to relieve the pressure on so-called frontline countries such as Italy and Greece by relocating some arrivals to other EU states.
Those countries opposed to hosting asylum-seekers -- Poland and Hungary among them -- would be required to pay the ones that do take migrants in.
At the same time, the European Union will seek to speed up processing of asylum applications so that migrants deemed inadmissible are returned to their country of origin or of transit, and maximum detention times for migrants in border centres would be lengthened from the current 12 weeks.
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said her country won concessions allowing it to finally back the deal, after initially abstaining on an earlier draft it considered too harsh for some categories of migrants.
Only Poland and Hungary voiced opposition to the compromise text in the Brussels meeting, she said, so “we therefore assume that this political agreement is valid”.
Changes made to get German assent included making sure families and children were “prioritised” when they arrived irregularly on EU soil and admission criteria for asylum-seekers were not tightened, she said. Also, “the concept of instrumentalisation was defined more narrowly,” Faeser said.
That appeared to refer to efforts by Italy´s right-wing government to treat charity ships conducting migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean similarly to people-smugglers, or to countries such as Belarus that have pushed migration flows towards Europe as a tactic.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in Berlin that his country needed more time to study the latest text. Speaking after chairing the Brussels meeting, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska stressed that “a very broad majority of member states” agreed with the compromise approach. While “nuances” still needed to be hammered out, he vowed that final agreement would be reached “within the next few days”.
ROME: Italy´s hard-right government has issued its second decree in a month on migration, with its latest attempt...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel´s top court heard appeals on Thursday against a law restricting how a prime minister can be...
STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed on Thursday to defeat criminal gangs after a surge of violence...
WASHINGTON: Iranian naval forces repeatedly aimed a laser at an American military helicopter during a routine flight...
EREZ, Palestinian Territories: Israel said it reopened on Thursday a key crossing with Gaza to Palestinian workers...
SEOUL: North Korea has enshrined its status as a nuclear power in its constitution, with leader Kim Jong Un calling...