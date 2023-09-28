LGH holds Seerat conference

LAHORE:Lahore General Hospital YDA/PINS organised first Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference here on Wednesday.

International scholars including Dr Syed Naveed Naeem Gilani Al-Azhari, Prof of Arabic Dr Ibrahim Farooqi from University of Sheikh Salam Ibn Taymiyyah and Dr Mohibul Nabi Tahir from Egypt spoke on the occasion.

Prof Asif Bashir, MS Prof Nudrat Sohail, President YDA Dr Haseeb Thind, Dr Abdul Rahman, Dr Amir Bashir, Dr Waheed, Dr Ajmal Ch, Dr Sonia Ayoub, Dr Abdul Aziz, Rana Parvez and a large number of health professionals participated in the conference. Addressing the conference Principal PGMI & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar said that religious scholars and Ulema should make efforts to highlight all aspects of pious life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) so that by adopting Islamic teachings in the true sense they can achieve success in this life and hereafter.