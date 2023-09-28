Excise dept wants banks open on holidays

LAHORE:The Department of Excise and Taxation Punjab has sent a letter to the regional heads of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and National Bank across the province requesting to facilitate the payment of property tax on September 28 and 30 and to collect the tax in all branches of both banks in Punjab on these days by keeping their branches open till 8 pm.

According to a spokesperson for Excise Department, 5pc rebate has been given in property tax till September 30, in view of which it is most likely that more people will submit tax in the last days and by giving this facility, it is possible to significantly increase the government revenue.

The Excise Department has sent this letter to the Chief Managers of State Bank of Pakistan Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan and Bahawalpur, and the Regional Heads of National Bank Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur.