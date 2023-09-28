‘Surgery performed on 15 patients affected by spurious injection’

LAHORE:Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said surgeries have been performed on 15 patients, whose vision was affected due to a spurious injection.

“We are trying to save the sight of all visually impaired patients,” he said while talking to media after presiding over an awareness seminar in connection with World CML (Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) Day under the auspices of the Oncology Department of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) here at university auditorium on Wednesday.

Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said the Avastin injection incidents are being investigated from all aspects. There is no pressure on the Punjab government in the Avastin vaccination incidents.

We will take all the elements involved in the incident to the task at all costs. Two suspects involved in the Avastin injection incidents have been arrested. All the points used in Avastin injection incidents have been sealed. No exception will be taken from any accused in this case, the minister said.

The KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Guest of Honor Prof Dr Zaiba Aziz, Prof Dr Riasat Ali, Professor of Oncology Prof Dr Abbas Khokhar, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Haroon Hamid, Dr Zeeshan Ahmed Niazi and a large number of students participated in the seminar. Prof Dr Zaiba Aziz was given the lifetime achievement award for her valuable services in the field of oncology. On this occasion, a documentary was played in which patients expressed their satisfaction with their treatment and the drugs and facilities they received at the King Edward Medical University Mayo Hospital's Oncology Department. Minister Dr Javed Akram said, “I am at this place today thanks to my alma mater, King Edward Medical University. Professor Dr Zaiba Aziz was part of my team at Allama Iqbal Medical College. Earlier blood cancer patients had very few chances of survival in Pakistan. Alhamdulillah, now with the development in the medical field, blood cancer patients in Pakistan have 92 percent chances of survival. CML programme under the leadership of Prof Mahmood Ayaz and Prof Haroon Hamid is going on successfully.” Dr Javed Akram greatly appreciated the services of Dr Abbas Khokhar and congratulated the administration for organising the awareness seminar organized on the occasion of World CML Day.

Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr Mehmood Ayaz said that CML programme is successfully running in Mayo Hospital as per the instructions of Punjab Government.

During the last year, Mayo Hospital Lahore has provided free treatment facilities to patients all over Punjab with Rs3 billion medicines. This drug is provided free of charge in hospitals across Punjab through Mayo Hospital. Experts say about blood cancer that it is a curable disease after which the patients lead a happy life. This is a project that we can proudly say that the treatment is completely free, he said.