13,772 new cases reported in 24 hrs

LAHORE:The conjunctivitis or pink eye disease is spreading like a wildfire as 368,467 cases, including 13,772 during the last 24 hours, have been reported so far from across the province.

As many as 86,133 cases of conjunctivitis have been reported during the last 30 days and 40,306 in the last seven days alone from all over Punjab. More cases have been reported this year so far as compared to the overall cases reported during previous year. As many as 368,467 cases of conjunctivitis have been reported during 2023 so far as compared to total number of 259,344 cases reported during 2022, which already an increase of 109,123 cases so far this year.

The residents of Bahawalpur have been most affected by the eye infection as 16,744 cases have been reported so far including 3,878 during the last 24 hours alone. Faisalabad followed closely with 10,022 cases so far including 1,721 cases reported in the last 24 hours alone. Lahore is at third place with 7,578 cases so far including 887 cases reported in the last 24 hours alone.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has issued an alert with regard to preventative measures for conjunctivitis (pink eye) and advised heads of attached departments / hospitals / projects / programs to segregate affected employees or grant them leave to prevent its spread among other employees or visitors. Punjab Minister for P&SHD Dr Jamal Nasir said that, keeping in view the huge influx of patients suffering from the Conjunctivitis 'Pink Eye' and reporting in the hospitals of Punjab, the preventative/ control approach is very instrumental in reducing the disease spread.

He advised conjunctivitis patients to contact helpline 1033 for treatment and guidance. He said that the eye surgeons in government hospitals across the province have been instructed to be on 24-hour alert, while the eye drops have been provided in abundance in all hospitals. Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi, Mayo Hospital, Lahore and Nishtar Hospital, Multan have been designated as focal hospitals where special arrangements have been made to treat conjunctivitis patients.

The minister said that the conjunctivitis is not dangerous nor is it likely to affect vision. Conjunctivitis is not a new disease. It is spread every year due to muggy weather. “People with conjunctivitis should wash their eyes, wear glasses and keep their belongings separate from others,” he added.