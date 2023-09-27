Two youths killed in DI Khan accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two youths were killed when a speeding car hit their bike near Kulachi Morr on Daraban Road here on Tuesday. Munawwar Din, father of the deceased Muhammad Huzaifa, 20, and resident of Mohallah Salimabad in Daraban, told the police that his son along with his friend Shahid Khan were riding a motorcycle when a speeding car struck their bike near Kulachi Morr on Daraban Road.
He said this son was killed on the spot while his friend sustained critical injuries.The complainant said that Shahid Khan was shifted to Mufti Mahmood Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan but he later also succumbed to injuries.The police have registered a case and started an investigation.
