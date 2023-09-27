Sick leave in UK hits 15-year high: study

LONDON: Sick leave in the UK has hit its highest rate in 15 years and is well above pre-pandemic levels, a study showed on Tuesday.

Employees took an average 7.8 sick days over the past year, according to the study published by human resources association CIPD and medical services company Simplyhealth. That was two days more than before the pandemic and marked the highest level since 2008, a CIPD spokesperson told AFP.

“Despite our research showing that most organisations are focusing on employee wellbeing, the considerable rise in absences across all sectors is a worry,” said Rachel Suff, senior employee wellbeing adviser at the CIPD.

The jump in sick leave is contributing to a tight labour market, with employers struggling to recruit or retain existing employees due to worker shortages accentuated by the pandemic and Brexit.