Javed Latif wants action against May 9 facilitators, masterminds

LAHORE: PMLN leader and former federal minister Mian Javed Latif has demanded action against the facilitators and masterminds behind May 9 incidents.

Addressing a press conference in Model Town on Tuesday, he said he recently met Nawaz Sharif and saw him determined and concerned for Pakistan. Nawaz will take the country out of the submerged economy of 2017. If unconstitutional actions were not taken in 2017, Pakistan would not face hunger and inflation today. In Pakistan, Liaquat Ali Khan, Fatima Jinnah, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif fought for the people and Constitution. A system of self-accountability in institutions is necessary, but the powerful people do not allow self-accountability. The poor are not in position of paying electricity bills and eating two-time bread while the IMF and other financial institutions are controlling Pakistan.

He said when people come to welcome Nawaz Sharif on October 21, it would be a victory of democracy. “I am inviting people of every school of thought to come to Minar-e-Pakistan because Nawaz Sharif will make a new commitment there,” he said, adding that during Nawaz Sharif’s era, Pakistan became the 24th economically powerful country, but Imran Khan made it 48th. If Nawaz was kept out of elections, the nation would not accept it, he said and added: “We are demanding action against the terrorists of May 9.”

To a question, he said the caretaker Interior minister spoke according to his limited thinking. The PMLN never formed groups armed with petrol bombs, which surrounded police and government installations. Nawaz is coming back to his homeland to eliminate hunger and give the agenda of prosperity. The country’s political powers believe that Nawaz is the only undisputed leader who can take the country out of the vortex. He demanded a level playing field for all political forces. He said international forces were standing with Imran Khan to weaken Pakistan. He said 90 per cent of the party believed that General Bajwa was as guilty as General Faiz.