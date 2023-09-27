US envoy appreciates measures to improve facilities for prisoners

LAHORE: US Lahore Consul General Kirsten K. Hawkins has appreciated the initiatives taken by the Punjab Home Department to provide facilities to prisoners in Punjab.

She called on Additional Chief Secretary Interior Mian Shakeel Ahmed at Punjab Civil Secretariat. He briefed her delegation about the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Child Protection Bureau and Civil Defence. Mian Shakeel told the US officials that as a result of prison reforms in Punjab, apart from improving the quality of food for the prisoners, utility stores have been opened in the prisons to provide essential items to the prisoners and their families at affordable prices.

The US consul general was informed that under the prison reforms, prisoners belonging to minorities had also been declared eligible for remission of sentences for the first time, while in the general amnesty given in sentences based on education, prisoners who have taken technical courses are now eligible. They will also get amnesty in punishments like prisoners doing degree courses, he added.

He said, “Earlier in the year, the sentence was waived once for matriculation, FA or any degree, but now if a prisoner completes a technical course in the same year at the same time, the sentence is reduced twice.”

The US consul general was also told about a lab being built by Toyota for vocational training of prisoners. The secretary told the US consul general that under the INL program of the US, prison officials have been receiving training in the US, which needs to be further expanded and continued.

US Consul General Kristen Hawkins told the additional chief secretary that a delegation of INL would visit Lahore for training next week. She appreciated the initiatives taken by the Punjab Home Department to provide facilities to prisoners. The secretary also congratulated the US consul general on her appointment.