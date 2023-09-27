India involved in terror acts in IIOJ&K, other countries: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that India was not only involved in terrorist activities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IHK) but also in other countries.

The AJK president said this while speaking to a delegation of British Members of Parliament here on Tuesday. The delegation was comprised of British MP and Chairman of Labour Friends of Kashmir UK Andrew Gwynne, Naz Shah, Sam Terry and others were present.

Whereas Chairman J&K Right to Self-Determination Movement International UK Raja Najabat Hussain, Mohammad Azam, Zeeshan Arif, Nazia Noreen, Muniba Khan, James Neal, and Obaid Khan were also present on the occasion.

Referring to the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada by the agents of RAW, he said, “The incident has proved it beyond any reasonable doubt that India is a terrorist state that uses terrorism as a tool to achieve its objectives. He said that the cold-blooded murder of the Sikh leader evoked widespread condemnation. He said that many countries of the world, including the United States, Britain, and Europe have voiced their anguish over the killing and demanded an independent investigation into the incident.

Referring to the precarious situation in the Indian held territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the AJK president said that it was high time the United Kingdom should take a tough stand against the systematic and human rights violations being committed by the Indian forces against the Kashmiris.

He said that there was a dire need to counter India’s negative propaganda against Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle. He said that the Modi government was in the habit of spreading lies to whip up anti-Muslim sentiment in India to boost it’s electoral gains. During the meeting, it was decided that a resolution on Kashmir would be passed in the Labour Party conference to be held in Great Britain on October 8.